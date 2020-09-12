St. James WR Shazz Preston hungry for another state title

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Last season, Shazz Preston and the St. James Wildcats captured the Class 3A state title in the Dome. Now that the LHSAA announced football will be back on Oct. 8, the junior wide receiver is ready for a repeat.
“We were excited that we were able to play. Especially for our seniors this year can have their last season. I was excited because we have a good group of guys coming back from last year. We just want to go for a 2-peat,” said Shazz Preston.
Rivals ranks Preston the 10th best receiver in the country for the class of ’22. That’s all good with Preston, but he’s got much bigger goals.
“It is cool. Rankings are just numbers you know. I don’t get the big head with the rankings. I just play ball. Whoever is going to line up against me is about to get that work. It’s all about business with me,” said Preston.
LSU is one of the schools keeping an eye on Preston. His teammate, Savion Jones, is already committed to LSU, so he’s already talking up the Tigers to Preston.
“He talks bits and pieces about it. We don’t have conversations about me going to LSU. He do mention that a lot,” said Preston.
LSU’s 2022 recruiting class is No. 1 in the country according to 247 Sports. Very intriguing, no doubt to Preston.
“Yeah I want to see what the LSU 2022 class have. They got a lot of studs in there. They got Decoldest (Crawford), Khamauri Rogers, got Walker Howard. Big names like that. They already sparked up the class already. I just want to see how it plays out,” said Preston.
