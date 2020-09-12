WATCH LIVE at 5:30 p.m.: NOLA city officials discuss preparations for TS Sally

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans City officials will hold a press conference to discuss preparations for Tropical Storm Sally.
Sally is currently forecasted to make landfall somewhere near Louisiana and Mississippi. It is also projected to become a hurricane before landfall.
A Hurricane watch is currently in effect from Grand Isle to the Alabama and Florida state line. The watch also includes the New Orleans metro area.
Southeast Louisiana is also under a flash flood watch until 1 p.m. Thursday.
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell, Director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Collin Arnold and Executive Director of Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans Ghassan Korban are all expected to speak at the press conference.
