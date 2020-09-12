Zack: Passing downpours this weekend; storm impacts possible next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - All eyes are on the Gulf yet again this season as an approaching depression moving across South Florida will likely become a strong tropical storm near the Gulf Coast by early next week.
Tropical Depression #19 is currently passing through the Everglades but should emerge in the Gulf later today. That is when strengthening into Tropical Storm Sally is likely as the storm moves closer to the northern Gulf Coast. Steering currents look to bring this storm into either Southeast Louisiana or South Mississippi as a strengthening storm and a slowing storm. Both of these factors create problems for us as the heavy rain threat from this storm could be quite high but also wind and coastal flooding may be an issue.
We still have some time for the fine details of the forecast to work themselves out so make sure you stay weather aware this weekend. Have your FOX 8 Weather App downloaded so you get all of the latest information as it arrives.
For today, we will be dodging some passing downpours from time to time. A healthy 60% storm coverage is expected for your Saturday with some of those storms bringing periods of heavy rains. This early tropical moisture is from a weak wave passing along the Louisiana Coast. As TD #19 or Sally takes over the Gulf on Sunday, we should see rain coverage drop just a tad ahead of the approaching storm.
