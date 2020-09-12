Zack: Passing downpours this weekend; storm impacts possible next week

Tropical Depression #19 is currently passing through the Everglades but should emerge in the Gulf later today. That is when strengthening into Tropical Storm Sally is likely as the storm moves closer to the northern Gulf Coast. Steering currents look to bring this storm into either Southeast Louisiana or South Mississippi as a strengthening storm and a slowing storm. Both of these factors create problems for us as the heavy rain threat from this storm could be quite high but also wind and coastal flooding may be an issue.