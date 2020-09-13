Browns blown out in Baltimore

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lamar Jackson shredded the Browns all day to lead the Ravens to a 38-6 season opening win in Baltimore. Jackson completed 20 of 25 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns. He added 45 more yards on seven carries.
The Browns had three turnovers on the day, two fumbles and an interception. Baker Mayfield finished the day 21 of 39 for 189 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
The Ravens dominated most of the day.
Dobbins crashed in from the two yard line for his second touchdown of the day to give Baltimore a 38-6 lead. The Ravens started the drive on the Cleveland 20 yard line thanks to a Nick Chubb fumble. Dobbins finished with only 22 yards on seven carries, but scored twice. Baltimore piled up 403 yards on the day.
The Ravens opened up a 31-6 lead in the third quarter thanks to a six play, 50 yard drive on their opening possession of the 2nd half. Willie Snead hauled in a 19-yard touchdown catch from Jackson. Mark Andrews caught a 21-yard pass on a third down three plays prior.
With six seconds remaining in the first half, Jackson hit Andrews for his second touchdown of the day, giving the Ravens a 24-6 lead right before the half.
Earlier in the second quarter Dobbins capped off a 99-yard drive for the Ravens with a three yard touchdown run to put them up 17-6.
Jackson connected with receivers for gains of 25, 25 and 16 yards on the drive. Dobbins totaled 20 yards rushing on the drive.
The Browns mounted two drives in the second quarter, but both were self destructed by mistakes.
After driving to the Baltimore 34 yard line they uncorked a series flags and then allowed a sack, eventually punting on a 4th and 41.
On their next drive, the Browns were facing a 3rd and two when Beckham, Jr. dropped a pass that would have moved the chains. On the next play Austin Seibert missed a 41-yard field goal.
The Browns offense used the run game to power down the field late in the first quarter. Nick Chubb ripped the Ravens defense for a 29 yard gain, moments later Kareem Hunt picked up 23 on a run to the two yard line. Two plays later Mayfield hit Njoku who was wide open in the end zone for the Browns first touchdown of 2020, cutting Baltimore’s lead to four. The PAT was no good.
Baltimore drew first blood in the first game of the year when Jackson hit tight end Andrews in the back of the end zone for five yard touchdown pass. Andrews was left wide open by the Browns defense.
The drive started on the Cleveland 49-yard line after the Raven defense intercepted Mayfield on the Browns first drive. On a 3rd and 10 Mayfield’s pass was tipped then picked off by Marlon Humphrey.
The Ravens added a Tucker 41-yard field goal that also came courtesy of a short field. On the Browns second drive they attempted a fake punt on a 4th and four. Jamie Gillan took off running but was stuffed and fumbled a yard shy of the first down. Baltimore recovered at the Browns 26 yard line.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.