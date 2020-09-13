The Extra Point: Start or Sit Week 1

He went from an average draft position north of 120 to top 70 in a matter of days after the team released Adrian Peterson, simply based off the hype that he’s now “the guy” in their backfield. But I have a few reasons to pump the brakes. First of all, he’s a rookie that’s playing in his first NFL action. There could be some nerves. There’s also no telling what exactly the plan is for him in Washington’s offense. Sure, he could eventually be their every down back, but for now, he’s not a lock to produce just yet. If you have a better flex option, wait and see how he’s used before relying on him for an opening week win.