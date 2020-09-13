FULL LIST: School Closures

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The threat of Sally has forced area schools to close Monday and Tuesday. So far, only Lafourche Parish has announced closures. This list will be updated.
All offices and schools of the Lafourche Parish School Board will be closed on Monday, Sept. 14 and Tuesday, Sept. 15.
All employees will work remotely Monday and Tuesday, and virtual learning will be offered to all students, however, if power outages become an issue, all virtual activities will be canceled. Any student that is unable to complete the assignments will be excused and allowed to make up any missed work.
A decision will be made later concerning the remainder of the week.
