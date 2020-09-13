Hancock County orders mandatory evacuation for low lying areas

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County Emergency Management has issued a mandatory evacuation beginning Monday, September 14, 2020 at 7:00 a.m.
This evacuation is for all low lying areas, residents living on rivers, river inlets, bayous, creeks, and in travel trailers. Also, modular homes, mobile homes, homes under construction and or partially constructed homes.
Hancock County will be opening the following shelter on Monday at 7:00 a.m. :
- Kiln Shelter, 18320 HWY 43 Kiln, MS 39556
Please make sure to bring all items self-contained (bedding, medications, personal hygiene items, drinks and snacks).
Pets will not be allowed.
For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.
