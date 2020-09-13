Juan’s World: Saints Pass Their First Test

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome into Juan’s World. The Saints passed their first test of the season. Not, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But, playing and winning in an empty Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Jared Cook called it ‘eery.’ Drew Brees said, ‘it was different.’
Both, are right. It was eery, different and strange. But, the Saints found a way to win in spite of their surroundings.
In fact, kudos to the Dome staff for trying to keep things as normal as possible. The pregame featured their normal pyrotechnics. Flames and smoke shooting to the roof as the players ran out to the sound of ‘piped in’ fans screaming their heads off.
The song Stand Up and Get Crunk played after every Saints touchdown, all be it, played at a very low level.
When Janoris Jenkins came up with his pick-six, he and his defensive mates didn’t have any fans to share the moment with and no one to pose for.
It’s the little things that were missing today. But, what had to be there in the end, was. The Saints opening the season with a big 34-23 win over the Bucs.
And at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.
Juan’s World. Juan’s World. Excellent!!!
