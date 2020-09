Gulfport School District will have a full day of school tomorrow. But, there will be no after 6:00 p.m. activities. The district will make decisions about school closures on a day-to-day basis after tomorrow.

Saint Stanislaus will cancel all classes (in-person and distance learning) and activities Monday, Septembers 14, 2020. Dormitory operations will continue as normal. The school will closely monitor the storm and a decision regarding classes and activities for Tuesday, September 15, 2020, will be made Monday afternoon.

MGCCC locations will be open Monday, September 14th until noon. All classes and services will shift to a virtual format Monday at noon and will remain online through Tuesday, September 15th, or until there’s no longer a hurricane threat. The dorms and dining hall will remain open.

The Pascagoula-Gautier School District will be open for a regular school day tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 14. The district is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Sally as it moves toward the coast. They will make a decision tomorrow to determine school for Tuesday.

Hancock County School District schools will be closed on Monday, September 14, 2020. The district will also keep everyone updated on any extended days of closure.

George County School District will have a 60% school day for Monday, September 14, 2020. Also, all extracurricular activities will be cancelled for Monday afternoon as well.

Bay Waveland School District schools will be closed on Monday, September 14, 2020. The district will make decisions regarding Tuesday via call outs and social media blasts tomorrow.

Long Beach School District will be closed Monday and Tuesday. The district advises everyone to check the school district website for updates.

Moss Point School District schools will not closed Monday or Tuesday. The district will continue with 100% virtual learning on Monday and Tuesday. Breakfast and lunch will be delivered for Monday and Tuesday during the Monday deliveries. Also, all sporting events scheduled for Monday, September 14th are cancelled.