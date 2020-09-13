LSU ranks No. 5 in Coaches Poll, No. 6 in AP; Louisiana-Lafayette moves into top 25 after upset win

NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU is ranked No. 5 in the week two edition of the Amway Coaches Poll and No. 6 in the AP Top 25 Poll, while Louisiana-Lafayette is also ranked in both polls. Only teams that are playing are eligible to be ranked in the polls.
The Tigers won’t play their first game until September 26 against Mississippi State. The Ragin Cajuns earned spots in the two polls after a 31-14 upset win over then No. 23 Iowa State. They are No. 21 in the Coaches Poll and No. 19 in the AP. It is the first time since 1943 they have landed on the AP Top 25, according to reports.
Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Georgia make up the top four teams in the Coaches Poll. Florida holds the No. 5 spot in the AP Top 25. Clemson received 60 first-place votes in the AP, while LSU received one. Both Clemson and Oklahoma easily won their games. Alabama and Georgia kickoff their seasons the same day LSU does.
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Georgia
- LSU
- Florida
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Auburn
- Texas A&M
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma State
- UCF
- Cincinnati
- Memphis
- Louisville
- Tennessee
- Miami
- Virginia Tech
- Kentucky
- Louisiana-Lafayette
- Brigham Young
- Appalachian State
- Baylor
- Army
