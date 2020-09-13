Nicondra: Tropical Storm Sally heading towards Louisiana and Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Sally is moving through the Gulf of Mexico into a more favorable environment and is expected to be a strong Category 1 hurricane along the Louisiana coast on Monday. With intensity forecast still developing we should always prepare for a category stronger so we should ready as if for a category 2 storm. The storm is also expected to be a very slow mover which could allow for even higher impacts from rainfall and surge than would normally be expected.
The official National Hurricane Center track keeps all of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast in the cone where the center is likely to come ashore. It is important to remember impacts can range far outside of the cone and that all areas in our region are likely to see some impact from high winds, rain or storm surge.
Hurricane warnings cover most of the area with tropical storm warnings to the extreme north and west. Storm surge warnings cover the Gulf coastal regions and Lake Pontchartrain. A storm surge warning means there is an expectation of water reaching at least 3 feet above ground level. Some surge impact may be felt as early as late tonight with reasonable worst case scenarios calling for as much as 7 to 11 feet in areas outside federal protection levees and 4-6 feet on the western end of Lake Pontchartrain.
River levels will be of great concern as well with a rain forecast of 6 to 12 inches and some isolated locations up to 20. The exact track will dictate full impacts, but those living along rivers especially in southeast Mississippi and North of Lake Pontchartrain should pay close attention.
