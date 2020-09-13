Nicondra: Tropical Storm Sally heading towards Louisiana and Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Sally is moving through the Gulf of Mexico into a more favorable environment and is expected to be a strong Category 1 hurricane along the Louisiana coast on Monday. With intensity forecast still developing we should always prepare for a category stronger so we should ready as if for a category 2 storm. The storm is also expected to be a very slow mover which could allow for even higher impacts from rainfall and surge than would normally be expected.