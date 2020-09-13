RTA to suspend bus, streetcar and ferry service ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

RTA to suspend bus, streetcar and ferry service ahead of Tropical Storm Sally
RTA Bus (Source: RTA)
By Tiffany Baptiste | September 13, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 7:30 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Transit Authority will suspend all bus and streetcar service beginning at Noon on Monday, September 14 in preparation for Tropical Storm Sally.

Service for the Chalmette-Lower Algiers ferry and the Canal Street-Algiers ferry will be suspended at the end of regular operation hours Sunday, September 13. The last ferry from Canal St. to Algiers Point will be at 9:30 p.m. The last ferry from Chalmette to Lower Algiers will be at 8:45 p.m.

All RTA services will remain suspended until further notice.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.