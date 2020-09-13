Sally Still On Track For Southeast Louisiana

Sally is forecast to become a hurricane likely impacting Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi by late Monday through Tuesday. All residents are urged to finalize preparations for strong winds, heavy rain, and possible high surge for coastal areas.
HEAVY RAIN: Widespread totals will range from very little to the west to over 15″ in the worst-hit spots east of the storm. Sally will be slow-moving through Tuesday. It won’t be until Wednesday before the storm moves north of our region and the weather begins to improve.
STRONG WINDS: Weather will begin going downhill at the coast Monday afternoon, then the rest of the area will see deteriorating conditions through the overnight hours and during the day Tuesday.
STORM SURGE: Reasonable Worst Case Scenarios are listed below.
Barataria Bay: 4-7 Feet
East-facing shores of St. Bernard & Plaquemines, Lake Borgne, & MS Gulf Coast: 7-11 Feet
North & West Lake Pontchartrain: 4-6 Feet
This will be a strengthening storm at landfall as well as a slow mover, long-duration rain/wind/surge impacts can be expected. Stay tuned to the forecast any further updates.
