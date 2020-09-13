Shelby: Sally to Impact Southeast Louisiana as a Hurricane

Impacts from Hurricane Sally are likely for Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi by late Monday and through the day Tuesday.
All residents are urged to get your preparations in order today for strong winds, heavy rain, and possible high surge for coastal areas.
Sally is projected to slowly cross the heart of Southeast Louisiana throughout the day on Tuesday. It won’t be until Wednesday before the storm moves north of our region and the weather begins to improve.
Considering this will be a strengthening storm at landfall as well as a slow mover, long-duration rain/wind/surge impacts can be expected. Stay tuned to the forecast throughout the day today for any further updates. Download the FOX 8 Weather App for live weather updates from all of the meteorologists here at FOX 8.
