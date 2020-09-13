St. John Parish orders mandatory evacuation for areas north of Airline Hwy.

St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard has issued a mandatory evacuation for all areas north of Airline Highway. (Source: WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste | September 13, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 5:03 PM

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard has issued a mandatory evacuation for all areas north of Airline Highway.

The order goes into effect Monday, September 14 at 6 a.m.

St. John Parish is currently under hurricane and storm surge warnings as well as a flash flood watch ahead of Tropical Storm Sally.

Tropical Storm Sally is expected to bring more than 10 inches of rain, a storm surge and tropical storm force winds to the area through Thursday.

Any residents who need to stay updated should text SJPWEATHER to 888-777 or visit the St. John Parish website at sjbparish.com.

