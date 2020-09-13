St. John Parish orders mandatory evacuation for areas north of Airline Hwy.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard has issued a mandatory evacuation for all areas north of Airline Highway.
The order goes into effect Monday, September 14 at 6 a.m.
St. John Parish is currently under hurricane and storm surge warnings as well as a flash flood watch ahead of Tropical Storm Sally.
Tropical Storm Sally is expected to bring more than 10 inches of rain, a storm surge and tropical storm force winds to the area through Thursday.
Any residents who need to stay updated should text SJPWEATHER to 888-777 or visit the St. John Parish website at sjbparish.com.
