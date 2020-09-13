Stolen vehicle chase involving JPSO ends in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were involved in a stolen vehicle chase that ended in Lakeview Sunday night.
According to a spokesperson with JPSO, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle in Old Metairie and began to pursue it. The chase led them to the 6000 block of Canal Boulevard where the driver and a passenger fled on foot.
JPSO searched for the two suspects before ending their search a short time later.
The suspects are still at large.
If anyone has any information about the suspects they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
