S&WB: 98 of 99 drainage pumps available for service

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Currently, 98 of 99 drainage pumps are available for service. As of Saturday night, the drainage pump at Drainage Pump Station 13 in Algiers that was under repair is now back in service. One drainage pump, located at a drainage pump station on Grant Street in New Orleans East is out of service pending electrical repairs.
It is a small, 70 cfs (cubic feet per second) pump. It is expected to be repaired Sunday, although the S&WB says there is a chance for heavy rainfall before the repair is made.
The canal was pumped down further than normal to increase water storage capacity. Additionally, because the area that pump station drains is largely wooded, there is naturally stormwater storage capacity there.
One constant-duty pump is out of service, but these are smaller units used to regulate groundwater in canals and are not large enough to be critical during a flood fight.
Turbines 1, 3, 4 and 6 are available for service, as well as all 5 Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD) generators and all frequency changers.As a reminder, underpasses should be avoided during severe weather because they are prone to flooding.
