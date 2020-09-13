Two TD’s by Alvin Kamara give Saints halftime lead over the Bucs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The big storyline entering the Bucs-Saints matchup was Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees, but it was a running back who stole the show in the first half.
Alvin Kamara racked up two touchdowns, one on the ground and the other through the air. His two scores helped the Saints take a 17-7 lead at half.
Brady pitched a perfect game on his first drive, going 2-2 passing for 37 yards. He finished the series with a 1-yard TD run. Two defensive pass interference calls (Jenkins, Lattimore the culprits) didn’t help the Saints cause.
In the second quarter, New Orleans responded. Brees connected with Alvin Kamara on a screen play for a 14-yard TD. The newly paid running back knotted things at seven.
Brady didn’t maintain his perfect passing the entire first half. A miscommunication between Brady and receiver Mike Evans resulted in a pick for Saints safety Marcus Williams.
Williams big interception would result in Kamara’s second TD on the day. Kamara’s 6-yard TD run staked the Saints to a 14-7 advantage.
