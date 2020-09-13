Updated evacuation orders for Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) -Effective at 10 a.m. Sunday, a mandatory evacuation will be ordered for the following areas: the entire East Bank of Plaquemines Parish and on the West Bank from Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery to Venice.
In addition, a Voluntary Evacuation from the community of Oakville to Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery.
Plaquemines Parish Evacuation Shelter at the Plaquemines Parish Government Pavilion will be activated starting at 3 p.m.
All participating evacuees will be picked up at the satellite sites and transported to the Plaquemines Parish Government Pavilion, located at 333. F. Edward Herbert Blvd, in Belle Chasse.
Pre-Registration for transportation assistance is available and recommended. To pre-register with us call 504-934-6940 or 504-934-6690.
Parish Satellite Locations: Transportation will begin at 1 PM
Westbank Parish Pick-Up Location:
Port Sulphur Government Building
Boothville Elementary School
Buras Auditorium
Eastbank Parish Pick-Up Location:
Percy Griffin Community Center
