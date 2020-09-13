Updated evacuation orders for Plaquemines Parish

Updated evacuation orders for Plaquemines Parish
By Nicole Mumphrey | September 13, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 8:25 AM

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) -Effective at 10 a.m. Sunday, a mandatory evacuation will be ordered for the following areas: the entire East Bank of Plaquemines Parish and on the West Bank from Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery to Venice.

In addition, a Voluntary Evacuation from the community of Oakville to Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery.

Plaquemines Parish Evacuation Shelter at the Plaquemines Parish Government Pavilion will be activated starting at 3 p.m.

All participating evacuees will be picked up at the satellite sites and transported to the Plaquemines Parish Government Pavilion, located at 333. F. Edward Herbert Blvd, in Belle Chasse.

Pre-Registration for transportation assistance is available and recommended. To pre-register with us call 504-934-6940 or 504-934-6690.

Parish Satellite Locations: Transportation will begin at 1 PM

Westbank Parish Pick-Up Location:

Port Sulphur Government Building

Boothville Elementary School

Buras Auditorium

Eastbank Parish Pick-Up Location:

Percy Griffin Community Center

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.