WATCH LIVE 1 p.m: Jefferson Parish updates preparations for Sally

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng will be joined by the Emergency Management Department, Public Works Departments and other Parish officials and partners for a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss preparations in place for Tropical Storm Sally.
Currently, impacts for Jefferson Parish include the potential of heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surge. The earliest reasonable time of arrival for tropical storm winds at the coast is early on Monday morning.
Residents are encouraged to gather emergency supplies, including food, water and medications for at least three days. Residents are also encouraged to clear out leaves and debris from gutters, downspouts and in front of catch basins to help rain get to the drain.
Residents should place their garbage and recycling bins curbside on their scheduled collection days. If heavy rain occurs, residents should remove all bins from the curb and secure them on their property to avoid debris clogging storm drains and the loss of bins if street flooding occurs.
A list of tropical weather supplies, evacuation details and other critical information can be found on the www.getagameplan.org website or on the Jefferson Parish Emergency Management page.
