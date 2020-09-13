WATCH LIVE 1:30: St. Tammany Parish news conference updating preparations for Sally

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) -St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper; and other parish leaders will hold a 1:30 news conference to provide an emergency operations update for Tropical Storm Sally.
St. Tammany Parish Government will open six self-service sandbag locations beginning.
All locations will have sand and bags provided. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels in case all shovels provided are in use. In addition, residents are asked to limit the number of sandbags to 15 per vehicle.
There will be someone on-hand to assist the elderly and/or disabled at each location. The locations will be open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, and 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, September 14,
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn34583 Grantham College Rd, Slidell, La
- The Old Levee District Site61134 Military Road (Hwy 190) Slidell, La.
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn1305 N. Florida Street, Covington
