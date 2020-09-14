After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Bucs

On a day when big offensive plays were hard to come by, the biggest Saints connection came on an audible by Drew Brees. The Bucs cut the lead to 24-17, and the Saints offense was in search of a spark. Brees noticed the Bucs coverage and checked at the line. Jared Cook was lined up on the outside and ran a double move and beat his defender. Brees hit him in stride for a 46-yard gain, his longest of the day. Four plays later, Brees found Emmanuel Sanders for a touchdown that put the game out of reach.