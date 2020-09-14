Entergy says majority of power to be restored by Sept. 23

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Entergy says power is expected to be restored to the majority of customers in Southwest Louisiana by Sept. 23.
The rest of the customers who can safely receive power are expected to be restored by Sept. 30.
Entergy says power has been restored to approximately 213,900 of the 270,900 customers who lost power during Hurricane Laura.
Approximately 48,500 customers remained without power as of 4 p.m. Monday
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA ENTERGY UPDATES
Lake Street – University – Prien
More than 200 lineworkers and support personnel are continuing to repair and rebuild the electric system in this area. Crews are working in the areas of E. McNeese Street, Sale Road (Contraband), Casino and South of downtown (Lake).
Airport – Big Lake
More than 900 lineworkers and support personnel are continuing to repair and rebuild the electric system in this area. Crews are working in the areas of Gerstner Memorial (Smith), S. Lake Street (Solac), Graywood (Vincent) and Tank Farm.
Goosport – Moss Bluff – Iowa
More than 600 lineworkers and support personnel are continuing to repair and rebuild the electric system in this area. Crews are working in the areas of L-90 & LA-397 (Chlomal), Goosport, Iowa, Gillis and Legion.
Central – East Lake Charles
More than 700 lineworkers and support personnel are continuing to repair and rebuild the electric system in this area. Crews are working in the areas of LA-14 & 7th Street (Broadmoor), E. Broad, S. Kirkman (Ford), Chennault (Legion), Oak Park, downtown (Ann Street) and I-210 & LA -14 (Greinwich).
City of Sulphur
More than 1,500 lineworkers and support personnel are continuing to repair and rebuild the electric system in this area. Crews are working in the areas of Beglis Pkwy, Hwy 27, Ruth St, Hwy 90, Old Spanish Trail, Burton St, and Maplewood Ave.
Toomey - Starks
More than 600 lineworkers and support personnel are continuing to repair and rebuild the electric system in this area. Crews are working individual outages in the area.
City of Westlake
More than 200 lineworkers and support personnel are continuing to repair and rebuild the electric system in this area. Crews are working in the areas of Old Hwy 90, Westlake Ave, and Sampson Ave.
Cameron Parish and the City of Hackberry
More than 300 lineworkers and support personnel are continuing to repair and rebuild the electric system in this area. Crews are working in the areas of Main St and Hwy 27 in Hackberry.
Jennings – Mermentau – Lacassine
More than 100 lineworkers and support personnel are continuing to repair and rebuild the electric system in this area. Crews are working in the areas of Lacassine, Hayes and Bell City.
Jefferson Davis Parish
Progress has been made in this area. There is significant damage to transmission infrastructure that serves the Iowa area, including those customers in the west side of Jefferson Davis Parish. Entergy is using special equipment to reach and make repairs to damaged structures that are off road. Estimated restoration for this area is Sept. 18.
