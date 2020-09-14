Gaming commission orders Coast casinos to close ahead of Hurricane Sally

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gaming Commission has ordered all Coast casinos to close by 4 p.m. Monday ahead of Hurricane Sally.
The emergency order of closure states that the casinos will not be allowed to reopen until the directive is issued by Mississippi Gaming Commission commissioners.
Citing the immediate threat of tidal surges and flood waters, the order directs all casinos to vacate their premises of all patrons by 4 p.m.
This order applies to the following Mississippi casinos:
- Beau Rivage Casino, Biloxi
- Boomtown Casino, Biloxi
- Harrah’s Gulf Coast, Biloxi
- IP Casino, Biloxi
- Golden Nugget Casino, Biloxi
- Palace Casino, Biloxi
- Treasure Bay Casino, Biloxi
- Hard Rock Casino, Biloxi
- Hollywood Casino, Bay St. Louis
- Island View Casino, Gulfport
- Silver Slipper Casino, Lakeshore
- Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, D’Iberville
