Karr focused on a 5-peat of state titles

ALGIERS, La. (WVUE) - Karr captured a 4-peat of state titles last December in the Dome. In 2020, the Cougars are hungry for another ring, this time for the thumb.
“When you talk about taking your foot off the gas. I think the practice style doesn’t allow you to do that. We practice very fast. You know the consistency and the accountability are always going to show up on the film. We’ve been doing a lot of film and a lot of preparations,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown.
“The basic message is stay consistent. Everybody staying consistent in practice, and we’re going to translate it to the game. We have a hard buy-in throughout the team, so everything should be good,” said Karr wide receiver Destyn Nelson.
The Cougars appear primed for more trophies, with a ton of talent back in the fold.
“We have a mature team. We’re returning a lot of starters back. Almost the whole offense is back. Everybody is back in the defense except for two linebackers, maybe two defensive backs. We’re returning a veteran team, so hopefully we can show everyone what we still have,” said Brown.
One spot that is unsettled, quarterback. Leonard Kelly graduated, and now A.J. Samuel and Khamani Simmons are vying for QB1.
“It’s a two-man race. Both guys have handled it pretty well. That’s a part of playing at Karr. When one quarterback comes in, soon as he comes in, you got to be ready for when he comes out. I think that’s the part we handled pretty well. Preparing those two guys behind Leonard for two years, and they got to watch a really quarterback as him as well. They’re still going to battle it out. Hopefully if things turn the way they turn out. One will start, both will play, we’re going to find a way to get them both on the field,” said Brown.
The Karr Cougars open their season against rival Warren Easton.
