LDH: 500 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Dept. of Health is reporting more than 157,000 cases of Coronavirus in the state.
As of Monday, Sept. 14, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 157,947 total cases (497 new cases)
- 5,082 deaths (17 additional deaths)
- 664 patients in the hospital
- 105 patients on ventilators
- 140,440 patients recovered (As of Sept. 7)
Gov. Edwards reminded residents that, “Phase 3 is not a lifting of all restrictions.”
According to CDC guidelines, these are the restrictions under Phase 3:
- Vulnerable individuals can resume public interactions but should practice physical distancing.
- Low-risk populations should still consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments.
- Businesses can resume unrestricted staffing at worksites.
- Visits to nursing homes and hospitals can resume.
- Large venues such as restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues and churches will be able to operate under limited physical distancing protocols.
- Bars may operate with increased standing room occupancy.
Gov. Edwards added that despite moving into Phase 3, the statewide mask mandate will remain in place.
