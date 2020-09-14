Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

By Tiffany Baptiste | September 14, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 4:46 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man injured.

NOPD reported the shooting around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

According to NOPD, officers arrived to the scene near the intersection of Chrysler Street and Prentiss Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

