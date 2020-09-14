New Orleans Public Schools cancel all distance learning classes, close all school buildings Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans Public Schools has announced the cancellation of all distance learning classes along with the closure of central office and all school buildings for Tuesday, Sept. 15 due to Hurricane Sally.
The district had set Monday, Sept. 14 as the beginning of PreK-4th grade students returning to in-person learning on campuses, but those plans were delayed through at least Wednesday of this week. The return to in-person learning for these grades will be determined as the school district continues to monitor the evolving weather situation.
Due to building closures, food service will not be offered to families for pick-up on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Announcements will be made when they resume.
The District will continue to monitor the storm and will reassess needs for extended closures or announce a return to classes.
NOLA-PS will post all storm related announcements on its social media as well.
