Nicondra: Sally strong and slowing down

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - While Sally continues to be a strong hurricane the forecast models and satellite trends are encouraging for Southeast Louisiana. Monday’s model runs continue to show a trend to the east with a landfall possibly as far east as Mobile. The official forecast still covers a range from St. Bernard and Plaquemines through the Mobile area.
Should the center follow that more eastern edge of the forecast effects would be greatly reduced with much of the area on the west side of the storm. Even Hancock and Pearl River counties could see less impact. It will all depend on how far west the system makes it.
Without strong steering currents even as Sally strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane Monday afternoon forward motion slowed greatly. Coupled with several reformed centers as the storm rapidly intensified during the day satellite and hurricane hunter data shows little motion to the west. It appears we will see the system stall.
The storm is expected to meander off shore and finally get picked up by a weak trough in the westerlies. The timing on when the two come together will dictate when we see the turn north.
All of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast need to operate as if we will experience hurricane conditions, but trends are more optimistic that the worst of the storm could be well east of the area.
Continue to stay updated with Fox 8.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.