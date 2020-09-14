Nicondra: A slight shift to the east in Sally’s official track

Hurricane hunters re positioned the center of Sally late Sunday evening under an explosive area of thunderstorms. With the new center and evening model runs we saw a trend to the east that was reflected in the 10 pm update. Most of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast is still included in the cone and will experience major impacts, but if the center of the storm does make a more eastern landfall we would expect a very different storm surge profile. The core of heavy rain would move east with much improved conditions in the far western areas.