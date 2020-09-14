Nicondra: A slight shift to the east in Sally’s official track

Hurricane hunters re positioned the center of Sally late Sunday evening under an explosive area of thunderstorms. With the new center and evening model runs we saw a trend to the east that was reflected in the 10 pm update. Most of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast is still included in the cone and will experience major impacts, but if the center of the storm does make a more eastern landfall we would expect a very different storm surge profile. The core of heavy rain would move east with much improved conditions in the far western areas.
Sally is still expected to be a very slow moving system which can mean higher surge and more rain than what would otherwise be expected. East facing shores will still need to be prepared for significant surge including the western end of Lake Pontchartrain. You can monitor the National Hurricane Center interactive storm surge inundation map which shows the reasonable worst case water above ground for your area.
