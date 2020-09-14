Nicondra: Slow moving Hurricane Sally now Category 2

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hurricane Sally is already showing effects in Louisiana and Mississippi as water rises ahead of the storm.
It’s been a very slow mover with several center adjustments as the circulation becomes better organized. We’ve seen rapid intensification from a tropical storm early in the day to a strong category 2 hurricane by early afternoon.
The forecast now calls for a category 2 hurricane before it makes landfall sometime on Tuesday. The slow movement and lack of strong steering leave a lot more uncertainty in the forecast than is typical for a storm this close to shore. After some flip flopping again overnight with east, then west shifts in the general tracks.
Monday afternoon models once again make a shift east. The 4 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center reflects another east shift. While effects will range far out of the forecast cone. Just a few miles difference will have a major impact on who gets the flooding rains and the location of the most intense storm surge.
A slower storm means more time to continue to organize and strengthen over water, but it also means there may be time to see some steering currents to help nudge the storm north before a direct landfall in Louisiana.
While most of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast will still see some impacts at this point the more east the center of the storm makes landfall, the more eastward the most dramatic wind, rains and surge will be.
