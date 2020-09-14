Tropical Storm Sally closing in on SE LA; track shifts slightly east

Residents in southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi are encouraged to finalize preparations before this afternoon.
We’re not out of the woods just yet. In fact, eastern parts of the FOX 8 viewing area will still see significant impacts from Sally, and any little wobble could mean a majority of the area ends up seeing impacts.
However, Sally is a lopsided storm. With much of the heavy rain on the eastern side, the track’s nudge east Sunday night was a welcome sight for Southeast Louisiana. Sally is expected to continue slowing down as it makes its turn north- meaning heavy rain may dump on those near the center and east of the storm for a couple of days. Rainfall totals to the tune of 1-2 feet are not out of the question in those areas.
Storm surge is highly dependent on Sally’s track. East of the river means the worst surge will be along the east-facing coasts, the MS Coast, and in Lake Borgne. A wobble west could mean bigger trouble for Barataria Bay and/or Lake Pontchartrain.
Tropical-storm force winds (sustained 39 MPH+) are possible across much of the area, including metro New Orleans. Hurricane-force winds (74 MPH+) are most likely for coastal areas of Plaquemines and St. Bernard and along the MS Coast.
