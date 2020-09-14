Teenager reported missing from Algiers Point

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating DonJoseph Patterson, 16, who was reported missing on September 13, 2020.
The reporting person says she and Patterson were involved in a heated argument before he stepped outside the home located in the 400 block of Whitney Ave. to calm down, police said.
The reporting person says he left the residence without permission.
Patterson was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black joggers, and flip flops. Patterson is 5′9″ and weighs approximately 135 pounds. He wears a high top fade hairstyle.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Patterson is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
