VIDEO: City of New Orleans updates preparations for Tropical Storm Sally

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Mayor Latoya Cantrell and other city leaders will hold a news conference Monday to update preparations for Sally.
Mayor Cantrell will be joined by NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Collin Arnold, and Deputy CAO for Infrastructure Ramsey Green.
As of the 10 a.m. update, Sally is moving west-northwest. This general motion is expected to continue today followed by a decrease in forward speed and a turn toward the north into tomorrow.
Sally is still a fairly lopsided storm. With much of the heavy rain on the eastern side, the track’s nudge east is a welcome sight for Southeast Louisiana.
Storm surge is highly dependent on Sally’s track. A track east of the river means the worst surge will be along the east-facing coasts, the MS Coast, and in Lake Borgne.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.