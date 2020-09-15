3 brothers suspected of alleged child rape in Kenner; 2 arrested, 1 wanted

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Two brothers and one other sibling are accused for raping a girl younger than 13.
Raul Paz-Perez, 35, Kenner, and Wilmer Paz-Perez, 35, of Kenner, were arrested for First Degree Rape involving a juvenile under the age of 13.
Both are brothers and a third sibling, Elder Paz-Perez, 31, also of Kenner, is wanted for First Degree Rape.
The rape occurred on Sept. 9 at an address in Kenner, in which the victim resided in the same household as the suspects, according to Kenner Police.
The victim first disclosed the alleged rape to a relative on Sept. 12,who then reported the incident to the police.
All three men were home alone with the victim when they made sexual advances toward the child in which they offered money for sex. The child locked herself in a bedroom, police said.
Investigators said the suspects were able to get into the room and allegedly held her down while she was sexually assaulted.
Raul and Wilmer were arrested Sept. 12. Elder Paz-Perez eluded police and is still at-large, police said.
ICE detainers have also been placed on both Raul and Wilmer Paz-Perez.
Anyone having any information on the whereabouts Elder Paz-Perez are asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111
