Bruce: Hurricane Warnings-Flash Flood Watches Dropped For Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Hurricane warnings and hurricane flood watches have been dropped for southeast Louisiana. Still, some passing rain is possible today, especially the farther east you are. Windy conditions are also likely with a north or northeasterly breeze 15-25 MPH all day. This will push water against north-facing shores- Shell Beach, southeastern Plaquemines, and the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain.
Tomorrow, as Sally moves inland to our east, only a few more showers will be possible. Then, drier skies are expected for the late week and the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s.
There are hints of a cold front arriving over the weekend with the potential to drop high temperatures into the upper 70s.
Sally’s winds have decreased to near 85 mph with higher gusts. Although little change in strength is forecast until landfall occurs, Sally is still expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf coast.
Sally is expected to be a slow moving system as it approaches land producing 10 to 20 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 30 inches along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to far southeastern Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.