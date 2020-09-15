Bruce: Hurricane Warnings-Flash Flood Watches Dropped For Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Hurricane warnings and hurricane flood watches have been dropped for southeast Louisiana. Still, some passing rain is possible today, especially the farther east you are. Windy conditions are also likely with a north or northeasterly breeze 15-25 MPH all day. This will push water against north-facing shores- Shell Beach, southeastern Plaquemines, and the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain.