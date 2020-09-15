Businesses, neighbors thankful spared from major Sally impacts

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With whitecaps crashing up along Lakeshore Drive, it was almost a welcome release for many folks as they were able to enjoy the weather rather than shelter inside again.
“I just come out and see the wave action here, now that we really dodged a bullet I suppose,” said Mike Tifft.
We found the Stephens family, one among many wading into the water, braving the choppy conditions. Mom, Erica says it was a tradition when she was a child, and is now making it one of her family’s traditions.
“I’m happy we dodged a bullet because the city of New Orleans we can’t take rain more or less hurricane, I’m happy we dodged it,” said Stephens.
“You got prepared for everything and then it doesn’t show up after, but everything happens for a reason we got enough going on as of right now with the pandemic and everything but everything is going good you know,” said Melvin Stephens.
The threat of Sally closed many seafood shops in Bucktown. Deanie’s seafood market and restaurant braved the forecast and stayed open.
“We monitor everything like everyone else does, their philosophy the family’s is we’re gonna be open as much as we can because we want to provide food for the community if we can,” said manager, Jeff Young.
Young says the storm did force them to close early a couple days. But otherwise they simply try and manage their resources as best as possible in the face of a storm, though he says in the coming days they’ll find out exactly how the fisherman fared through Sally.
“Maybe tomorrow that might slow down a bit because of the storm and what it’s done to certain areas, but as of now we haven’t seen any slack because the crabs were getting our big careful the shrimp are big it taste great,” said Young.
Young says it’s been a trying time for their industry and workers, and with the added stressors of multiple storms amid a pandemic, he’s hoping like the shifting storms better luck might be on the horizon.
"All of those things thrown at you, maybe this is at the end of the lights going back to 75 percent, 100 percent is right around the corner and then it’s back to normal and that’s what we’re hoping for,” said Young.
