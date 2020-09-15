Iberville Parish adds 10 mins to school days due to hurricane closures

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish School Board approved a revised calendar as a result of the delayed start of school and the days missed due to hurricanes.
The approved calendar includes the changing of professional days in November and January now becoming instructional days and a full instructional day on Dec. 22.
It also includes the provision that 10 minutes per day will be added to the school day beginning Sept. 16.
Education leaders say that your child’s bus may pass a few minutes earlier and arrive home in the afternoon a few minutes later.
View the revised calendar here and the transportation schedule here.
