Man injured in Basiview St. shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man was injured in a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East Tuesday night.
Police responded to a shooting call around 6:50 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene in the 5000 block of Basinview Street, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
