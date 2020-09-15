Orgeron gives update on COVID-19 involving his team

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With LSU’s opener against Mississippi State a little over a week away, head coach Ed Orgeron said only 3-4 players are out with COVID-19 right now.
Coach O expanded on the total number of players that have contracted the virus this summer.
“I think most of, not all of our players, but most of our players have caught it so I think hopefully they don’t catch it again and hopefully they’re not out for games," said Orgeron.
Orgeron was then asked to clarify on the exact number of players involved.
“It’s been a process. I’m not going to say all of them but some players have caught it. I don’t know the percentage but hopefully once you catch it, you don’t get it again. I’m not a doctor, you know what I’m saying, they’ve got that 90-day window. Most of the players that have caught it, we feel that they’re going to be eligible for games so we look at the players that caught it and say ‘okay, this guy should be eligible for games’ and then we look at the players that haven’t caught it and we talk to them about being very careful so that they’re eligible for games but we know that the players that haven’t caught it - we have to have some backups in their position ready, in case they catch. We’re looking at our roster in that manner," said Orgeron.
