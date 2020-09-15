Orgeron gives update on COVID-19 involving his team

“It’s been a process. I’m not going to say all of them but some players have caught it. I don’t know the percentage but hopefully once you catch it, you don’t get it again. I’m not a doctor, you know what I’m saying, they’ve got that 90-day window. Most of the players that have caught it, we feel that they’re going to be eligible for games so we look at the players that caught it and say ‘okay, this guy should be eligible for games’ and then we look at the players that haven’t caught it and we talk to them about being very careful so that they’re eligible for games but we know that the players that haven’t caught it - we have to have some backups in their position ready, in case they catch. We’re looking at our roster in that manner," said Orgeron.