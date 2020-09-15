Storm threats lead to stress, but some anxiety tips may help

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The worry that comes with each storm threat takes a physical and mental toll on many.
The “get ready and wait” of recent storm threats is tough to deal with especially in the new-normal of living through a pandemic.
LSU Health Clinical Psychologist Michelle Moore said a few simple practices can help ease anxiety.
“It’s extremely anxiety provoking that as soon as you start to feel settled a new stressor pops up and the anxiety boils back up again," she said.
Moore said taking a few minutes each day to focus on something you are grateful for or happy about can help break the stress cycle.
She recommends whenever you feel anxiety rising, stop and take several intentional deep breaths.
She also said the security of being ready goes a long way when trying to get through the repeated hurricane threats.
“Preparing for the worst, hoping for the best is truly something that is going to calm your stress level and will reduce your anxiety when you are fully prepared,” said Moore.
Hurricane season officially stretches through November.
Moore said we should try to take comfort in knowing we are ready when a threat surfaces and to allow yourself to be relieved if things aren’t as bad as you expected.
Never hesitate to seek professional help if necessary.
