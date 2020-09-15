WATCH LIVE 11 a.m: City of New Orleans provides update on Hurricane Sally

By Nicole Mumphrey | September 15, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT - Updated September 15 at 10:52 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Director of Homeland Security Collin Arnold will hold a news conference Tuesday to provide updates on Hurricane Sally.

Hurricane warnings and flood watches have been dropped for southeast Louisiana.

Windy conditions are likely with a north or northeasterly breeze 15-25 MPH all day. This will push water against north-facing shores- Shell Beach, southeastern Plaquemines, and the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain.

