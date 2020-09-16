Denham Springs football player hospitalized after collapsing at practice

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A junior at Denham Springs High School has been transported to a local hospital after collapsing during football practice.
Coach Brett Beard tells WAFB that Remy Hidalgo, an 11th grade offensive lineman, collapsed at the end of practice Tuesday, Sept. 15.
According to a post on Facebook by Lee Ann Watson, Hidalgo arrived at the hospital unconscious with a 106° fever. Doctors say he suffered a heat stroke, her post says.
“Through the night he has been declining," Watson said, asking for prayers.
Hidalgo’s mother says doctors think he may have suffered brain damage.
“His blood pressure keeps dropping. They are having to give him lots of fluids and potassium and electrolytes. They think he may have some intestinal and kidney damage. He has had some seizures. They are trying to get him stable to transfer him to New Orleans but they have to stabilize him," his mother told Watson.
As of 2 p.m. on Sept. 16, Hidalgo was airlifted to a hospital in New Orleans according to a tweet from our Craig Loper.
“They have had to paralyze him so the machine will do all of the breathing for him bc his heart can’t keep up. They had to give him plasma bc his bowel & throw up have blood. Medical team is trying to stabilize him enough to move him to NOLA. The goal is to move him to NOLA & put him on the life support machine for ALL of his organs to try to heal. It’s confirmed, it was a Heat Stroke. Please continue to pray, God is in control,” the post said.
Livingston Parish Public Schools issued the following statement on the matter just before 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16:
"A Denham Springs High School football player was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, Sept. 15), following an incident that occurred during practice.
That student-athlete remains in hospital care today. The student’s name and health condition are not being released due to student-privacy and HIPAA laws, as well as respect for the family. Friends and community members are asked to keep the student and his family in their prayers at this time.
The Denham Springs High School football team held practice yesterday, beginning at 3 p.m. All normal safety protocols were followed by coaches and staff prior to and during the practice. The incident occurred near the end of practice.
Three trainers were present during the team’s practice and all responded immediately to the incident, providing medical assistance, and calling 9-1-1 for paramedic assistance and for the student to be transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital."
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.