Flora-Bama suffers damage from Hurricane Sally, but still standing

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WVUE) - The popular Flora-Bama bar is still standing after Hurricane Sally pushed sand, water and high winds into the complex, the owners said.
Sally moved through the area early Wednesday (Sept. 16) morning. The bar suffered heavy damage 16 years ago to the day from Hurricane Ivan.
“As the eye passed through just after daylight, we had a quick couple of hours to get a glimpse into the devastation that will be left behind. It’s unreal and it’s heartbreaking,” the owners said in a Facebook post.
The owners said their other properties are also standing - Flora-Bama Marina and the Ole River Grill and Yacht Club.
The business took on flooding over the past day, but “Most importantly, we are safe.”
The Flora-Bama opened in 1964 and is a popular destination for people who are headed to areas like Pensacola, Destin and Orange beach. It is located in Florida near the state line.
