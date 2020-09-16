Hurricane Sally makes landfall, damage across Gulf Shores and Orange Beach

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands are without power Wednesday morning hours after Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama as a Category 2 storm.
The storm made landfall at 4:45 a.m. local time Wednesday.
Homes, businesses and roads in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are damaged. Some have trees on roofs, and there is flooding all across neighborhoods. The big concern over the next few hours is water.
This is the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Ivan hitting Gulf Shores on September 16, 2004.
Meteorologists say the rain and winds along the Gulf Coast are life-threatening conditions.
The national hurricane center says “historic and catastrophic flooding is unfolding,” with up to 35 inches of rain expected.
“We urge you to please do not come to Orange Beach. Please stay off the roads. We are under a curfew until 12 p.m.,” City of Orange Beach officials posted on Facebook on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.