IMAGES: Coast Guard shows Sally damage during search and rescue missions
Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews conducted overflights along Gulfport, Mississippi and Fort Morgan, Alabama coastlines. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)
By Chris Finch | September 16, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 12:49 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The U.S. Coast Guard conducted search and rescue flights on Wednesday morning along the Eastern Gulf Coast region as Hurricane Sally crashed ashore.

Helicopter aircrews conducted overflights along Gulfport, Miss. and Fort Morgan, Ala. coastlines.

As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, there have been no reports of Coast Guard post-storm emergency distress calls, or search and rescue incidents.

The Coast Guard asked people in life threatening danger to call 911 to report distress.

