Jefferson Parish councilmember pushes to allow bars to reopen

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Parishes that have a positivity rate of five percent or lower for two weeks in a row can reopen bars with limited capacity.
Last week, Jefferson Parish fell below five percent. And it’s those numbers that has one council member in Jefferson Parish calling to open bars in the parish.
Councilmember Jennifer Van Vrancken drafted a resolution that would allow the parish to opt-in under phase three guidelines to allow bar owners to open.
She feels the parish has met the case positivity threshold for the past two weeks.
“As soon as we can possibly help our bars to get back to business and safely doing it with all of the precautions, but many of them have been shut down since March. So really time is of the essence,” Van Vrancken said.
Van Vrancken says she would like to introduce the measure at the next council meeting in two weeks or possibly sooner.
She says her resolution also asks the governor to extend the hours bars can operate under phase three.
Orleans has been below five percent for the past three weeks, however, the mayor hasn’t reopened bars yet and says the city is still in phase two.
Plaquemines and St. James also reported rates lower than five percent last week. St. Charles and St. John have had at least two weeks of rates low enough to reopen bars.
Once a parish opens bars if rates bounce back up to over 10 percent, bars have to shut down again.
