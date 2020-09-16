Mississippi Gaming Commission clears Coast casinos to reopen at 1 p.m.

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gaming Commission says all Coast casinos may reopen for business Wednesday at 1 p.m. following Monday’s emergency closure for Hurricane Sally.
All casino patrons and resort guests had to be off casino property by 4 p.m. Monday as tropical weather watches and warnings were issued for portions of South Mississippi. Now that Sally has made landfall east of Mississippi, gaming operations along the Mississippi Gulf Coast may restart.
This order applies to the following Mississippi Gulf Coast casinos:
- Beau Rivage Casino, Biloxi
- Boomtown Casino, Biloxi
- Harrah’s Gulf Coast, Biloxi
- IP Casino, Biloxi
- Golden Nugget Casino, Biloxi
- Palace Casino, Biloxi
- Treasure Bay Casino, Biloxi
- Hard Rock Casino, Biloxi
- Hollywood Casino, Bay St. Louis
- Island View Casino, Gulfport
- Silver Slipper Casino, Lakeshore
- Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, D’Iberville
