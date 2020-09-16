Nicondra: Sally inland moving northeast

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sally roared ashore Wednesday morning in Gulf Shores, Alabama as a category 2 hurricane. The storm is continuing to move off to the Northeast with diminishing effects across Louisiana and Mississippi. Heavy rainfall continues to pour to the north and east of the center of the storm contributing to the more than 20 inches of rain already recorded in some locations in Florida and South Alabama.
Locally we continue to see overcast breezy conditions, but elevated water levels are beginning to fall. Expect temperatures to be warm in the mid to upper 80s.
A front is pushing south and should bring slightly drier and cooler conditions into the weekend.
We aren’t done with the tropics yet. Numerous storms continue in the Atlantic and the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the southwest Gulf of Mexico likely to see some development.
