NOPD: Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for missing 13-year-old Angel Darensbourg, who is reported as a runaway.
Darensbourg got into an argument with her mother before packing her bag and leaving the house at around 12:56 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to the report, her height is described at around 5′2″ and weighing about 95 pounds with a medium-length cut into a top knot. She was also last seen wearing a black jacket with white writing, red pants and a denim headband.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.
